Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 244,729 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CommScope by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CommScope by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,700. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

