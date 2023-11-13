Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

PPBI stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

