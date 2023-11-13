Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,164 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Altair Engineering worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock valued at $265,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.48, a PEG ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $250,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $279,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altair Engineering news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $250,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $652,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,456.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,711 shares of company stock worth $3,145,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

