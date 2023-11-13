Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

