Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.