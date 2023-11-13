Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
