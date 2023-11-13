Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Energy
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.