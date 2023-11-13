Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.