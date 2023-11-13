Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.