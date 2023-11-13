Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

