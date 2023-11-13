Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.