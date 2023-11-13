Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 13.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 455,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.6% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,634,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,812,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

