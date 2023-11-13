Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

