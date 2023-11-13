Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

