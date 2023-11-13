America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
