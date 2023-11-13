APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

