Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $206.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.32. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $216.29.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

