Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,735 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $225.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

