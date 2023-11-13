Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,759,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,105,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

BSX stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

