Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,904 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 39,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after acquiring an additional 710,463 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

