Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.19% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $174.16 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.60.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.