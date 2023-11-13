Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,347,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

