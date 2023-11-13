Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 12,534 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSP opened at $51.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

