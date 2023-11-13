Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 32,598 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 96,562 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.