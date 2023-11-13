Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 459 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

XME opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

