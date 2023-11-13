Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 4,612 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,076,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 108,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 501,634 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 635,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 70,479 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

