Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CM opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

