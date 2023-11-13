Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MOV opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Movado Group

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.