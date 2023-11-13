Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

LPLA opened at $228.57 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average of $220.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,797 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

