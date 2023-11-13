Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

