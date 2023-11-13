Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Saratoga Investment worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAR opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAR. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saratoga Investment

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.