Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,881,000 after purchasing an additional 432,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

