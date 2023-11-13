Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,402,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,866 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

