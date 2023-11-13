Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $779.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

