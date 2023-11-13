Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gladstone Capital worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
GLAD opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $384.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GLAD
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.