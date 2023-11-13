Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gladstone Capital worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $384.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

