Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,757,000 after purchasing an additional 653,798 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

