Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $180.09 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.13 and its 200-day moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

