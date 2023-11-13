Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $114.72 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.