Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 269 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 302,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,383 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

