Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,820 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DFP opened at $16.46 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

