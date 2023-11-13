Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 975,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

