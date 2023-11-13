Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

