Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE CR opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $102.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

