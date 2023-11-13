B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,207 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of B2Gold worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $29,029,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

