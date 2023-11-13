Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,895. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.3 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $112.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

