Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 14,724 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,710,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DCI opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

