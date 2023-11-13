Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 15,737 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $2,006,122 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

