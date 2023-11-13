Bank of Montreal Can Invests $950,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.18 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $2,823,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,907,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,400 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

