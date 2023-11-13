Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Neogen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Neogen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares worth $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -137.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

