Bank of Montreal Can Takes $960,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

