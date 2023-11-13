Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152,080 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

